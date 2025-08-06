Cleanview Newsletter

The Senate Just Dropped a Sledgehammer on Clean Energy
A quick look at what's in the latest Senate bill
  
Michael Thomas
Which States Would Lose the Most if the IRA is Repealed?
How a potential IRA repeal would impact clean energy deployment in each state
  
Michael Thomas
Report: GOP mega-bill could kill America's clean energy boom
An analysis of where clean energy projects are at risk of losing tax credits—and potentially their financial viability
  
Michael Thomas
May 2025

A new way to track California clean energy development
In our latest product update, we added hundreds of California clean energy projects to the Cleanview platform
  
Michael Thomas
The Republicans Who Could Save The IRA
These House districts have benefitted the most from the IRA. Will their Republican leaders have the courage to save it?
  
Michael Thomas
A new way to track Texas clean energy development
In our latest product update, we added more than 1,000 Texas clean energy projects to the Cleanview platform
  
Michael Thomas
March 2025

How Nevada became one of America's largest battery storage markets
Smart policies, abundant land, and retiring fossil fuel plants are fueling a clean energy revolution in Nevada.
  
Michael Thomas
Ranking the top clean energy developers in America
Announcing our latest feature and a new way to find top developers in any market
  
Michael Thomas
America's Grid Battery Boom is Just Getting Started
2024 was a record-breaking year for grid batteries in the US. This year developers plan to build even more storage capacity.
  
Michael Thomas
