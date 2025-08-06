Cleanview Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Cleanview
Archive
Latest
Top
Discussions
Trump's Latest Policy Could Threaten Every Wind Project in America
The extreme policy could cost the US $317 billion in lost investment
Aug 6
•
Michael Thomas
65
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
Trump's Latest Policy Could Threaten Every Wind Project in America
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
July 2025
How Many Gas Power Plants Is America Going To Build?
Putting America's gas power plant buildout in context
Jul 29
•
Michael Thomas
10
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
How Many Gas Power Plants Is America Going To Build?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Announcing the Cleanview API
Track every clean energy projects in the US in real-time—with just 3 lines of code
Jul 17
•
Michael Thomas
5
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
Announcing the Cleanview API
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2025
The Senate Just Dropped a Sledgehammer on Clean Energy
A quick look at what's in the latest Senate bill
Jun 17
•
Michael Thomas
5
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
The Senate Just Dropped a Sledgehammer on Clean Energy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Which States Would Lose the Most if the IRA is Repealed?
How a potential IRA repeal would impact clean energy deployment in each state
Jun 12
•
Michael Thomas
4
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
Which States Would Lose the Most if the IRA is Repealed?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Report: GOP mega-bill could kill America's clean energy boom
An analysis of where clean energy projects are at risk of losing tax credits—and potentially their financial viability
Jun 5
•
Michael Thomas
4
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
Report: GOP mega-bill could kill America's clean energy boom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
May 2025
A new way to track California clean energy development
In our latest product update, we added hundreds of California clean energy projects to the Cleanview platform
May 30
•
Michael Thomas
3
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
A new way to track California clean energy development
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Republicans Who Could Save The IRA
These House districts have benefitted the most from the IRA. Will their Republican leaders have the courage to save it?
May 14
•
Michael Thomas
7
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
The Republicans Who Could Save The IRA
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A new way to track Texas clean energy development
In our latest product update, we added more than 1,000 Texas clean energy projects to the Cleanview platform
May 8
•
Michael Thomas
8
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
A new way to track Texas clean energy development
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
March 2025
How Nevada became one of America's largest battery storage markets
Smart policies, abundant land, and retiring fossil fuel plants are fueling a clean energy revolution in Nevada.
Mar 20
•
Michael Thomas
10
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
How Nevada became one of America's largest battery storage markets
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Ranking the top clean energy developers in America
Announcing our latest feature and a new way to find top developers in any market
Mar 12
•
Michael Thomas
1
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
Ranking the top clean energy developers in America
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
America's Grid Battery Boom is Just Getting Started
2024 was a record-breaking year for grid batteries in the US. This year developers plan to build even more storage capacity.
Mar 5
•
Michael Thomas
7
Share this post
Cleanview Newsletter
America's Grid Battery Boom is Just Getting Started
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
© 2025 Michael Thomas
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts