I’m excited to announce the launch of the Cleanview API. Of all the products we’ve released this year, the API is the one I’m most excited about.

With just a few lines of code, you can query a unified dataset of 10,000+ clean energy projects—past, present, and planned—across every major US grid. Our first set of endpoints include:

Interconnection queue data across the 7 major ISOs and RTOs in the US

Operational project data from EIA 860m

Developer ownership and corporate linkage from thousands of documents

Status tracking, expected operation dates, and location data

Over the last month, I used the Cleanview API nearly everyday to inform my analysis of how the Republican tax bill would impact clean energy in the US. That analysis was seen by millions of people, shared by Elon Musk, and cited on the floor of the Senate.

Without the API, this analysis would have taken weeks. With the API, it took less than an hour on a Saturday morning.

The beta version of the API is already being used by clean energy developers, investors, climate tech companies, and analysts.

If you’re interested in learning more about the API, you can explore the documentation here or book a demo by clicking the button below.

Book a demo