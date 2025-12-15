Over the last two years, we’ve spent thousands of hours building one of the most comprehensive datasets of clean energy projects and data centers in America. This data powers the Cleanview platform and helps our customers track project development across the country.

This week, we’re making a significant portion of it free.

I’m excited to announce the launch of Cleanview’s Project Explorer—a free tool that lets you explore thousands of operating and planned solar, wind, battery, and data center projects in every state across the US.

Here are a few examples of what you can find:

Every day, new energy infrastructure projects are announced somewhere in America. Some are as large as Manhattan. Others are as small as a football field. Collectively, these projects tell a story about where our country, our economy, and our planet are heading.

Helping people better understand all of these changes—and their implications—is our mission at Cleanview. Our hope is that this free resource helps further that mission.

Give it a try and let us know what you think.

Try it out