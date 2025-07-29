Cleanview Newsletter

Cleanview Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Thornton's avatar
Jim Thornton
Jul 29

Two factors not discussed. One is the supply chain, I have been through these gas-generation cycles since the 90's and even then the supply chain was an issue and not just for turbines, but the substation components. Second is will these gas projects be simple cycle, co-generation, or combined heat and power (CHP). Co-gen or CHP are more efficient and the actual emissions per MW generation goes down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex Marianyi's avatar
Alex Marianyi
Jul 29

Thank you for this analysis! I'm curious how the reported backlog of natural gas turbines factors into this. Source: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/news-research/latest-news/electric-power/052025-us-gas-fired-turbine-wait-times-as-much-as-seven-years-costs-up-sharply

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Thomas and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Thomas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture