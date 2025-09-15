For the last year and a half, we’ve been tracking more than 10,000 clean energy projects and the pipelines of more than 500 developers in the US. This has enabled us to benchmark the top companies and understand:

Which companies have built the most capacity over the last 12 months

Which companies have the largest development pipelines

Which companies are rising and falling compared to their peers

Last week we shared the results of our latest developer benchmark analysis with our customers. We wanted to share a preview of those results here.

More 200 developers brought projects online over the last year. If you’re interested in accessing the full benchmark report we sent our customers, or tracking developer pipelines in real-time, check out the Cleanview platform.

We recently launched a monthly plan and free trial program that you can request access to by clicking the button below.

