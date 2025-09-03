Every month at Cleanview, we track new power projects that come online across the US. Here were some of the highlights from July 2025:

3.06 GW of new power capacity came online across 59 projects

99.7% of new capacity came from clean energy and storage projects

94% of new capacity came from solar and batteries

Projects came online in 20 states

Highlights

Big batteries came online across the Western US and Texas

Big batteries anchored the month: Anole Energy Storage (TX, 240 MW), Seaside BESS (OR, 200 MW), Roadrunner Reserve (AZ, 200 MW), and Chillingham Storage (TX, 150 MW) all reached operation, providing fast-ramping capacity that helps balance variable renewables.

Solar keeps scaling in diverse markets

New solar projects came online in more than a dozen states. Hornshadow Solar II (UT, 200 MW), Polaris Solar Park (MI, 100 MW), Wheatsborough Solar (OH, 125 MW), Coldwater River Solar (MI, 150 MW). We saw continued growth in community and C&I solar across NY, NJ, CA, and the Mid-Atlantic.

California adds some new mega-projects

California led the country, adding hybrid solar and battery projects: Eland Solar & Storage, Phase 2 (200 MW + 150 MW), alongside Northern Orchard Solar PV (150 MW + 92 MW) and Sandrini Solar 100 (95.4 MW)—illustrating how hybrids and large-scale PV are becoming standard grid resources in the state.

