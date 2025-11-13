Cleanview Newsletter

Cleanview Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Dechamp's avatar
A Dechamp
4d

Great breakdown. What stands out is how load growth from AI and data centers is beginning to overpower traditional seasonal patterns. The next phase of grid planning is going to be defined by baseload certainty — and that’s exactly where advanced nuclear and long-duration assets become unavoidable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Thomas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture