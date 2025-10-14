Every month at Cleanview, we track new power projects that come online across the US. Here were some of the highlights from August 2025:

4.3 GW of new power capacity came online across 42 projects

84% of new capacity came from clean energy and storage projects, totaling 3.6 GW .

The remaining 16% of capacity came from 5 gas peaker plants with a combined capacity of 704 MW.

Highlights

Repsol Renewables and Hecate Energy completed Outpost Solar , a 515 MW solar project in Texas that is one of the country’s largest. The Spanish company now has 1.4 GW of clean energy project’s operating in the US.

NextEra Energy completed Kola Energy Storage, a 400 MW/1,100 MWh storage project east of the San Francisco Bay Area. The project first entered the CAISO interconnection queue in 2016. That 9 year timeline puts it close the average 10 year development timeline in the state of California, according to our data. The project has a 15 year capacity agreement with PG&E.

Leeward Energy completed Ridgely Energy Farm . The project is Tennessee’s largest operating solar farm. The project secured a 20-year power purchase agreement with the utility, TVA in 2020.

Puget Sound Energy completed Beaver Creek Wind , a 248 MW project in Stillwater County, Montana. The project will send power to the Washington utility’s customers through the Colstrip Transmission System.

Arevon completed Gibson Solar in Indiana. Northern Indiana Public Service Co. (NIPSCO) will own and operate the project going forward.

Clearway Energy brought the 200-MW Luna Valley Solar project online in Fresno County, California. The plant can power 80,000 homes and pushes Clearway’s operating fleet in the state to nearly 7 GW.

NextEra Energy finished Flat Fork Solar , a 200 MW solar farm spanning St. Francis, Lee and Monroe counties in Arkansas. The project has a long-term power purchase agreement with Entergy Arkansas and cost an estimated $264 million.

Invenergy completed Flat Ridge 5 , part of the 284 MW Flat Ridge 4 & 5 Wind Energy Center in Harper and Kingman counties, Kansas. Construction of the 64 turbines began in 2024.

Nightpeak Energy completed Bocanova Power , a 150 MW/300 MWh battery storage project near Houston. The two-hour facility uses Tesla Megapack 2 XL units and took just two years to develop.

Clearway Energy finished Rosamond South 1, a 140 MW solar + 118 MW/472 MWh storage project in Kern County, California. The project secured a 15-year contract with MCE, the University of California and municipal utilities.

