Cleanview Newsletter

Cleanview Newsletter

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SUSAN PORTER's avatar
SUSAN PORTER
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So far, not a fan of Data Centers, but I get upset when reading skewed information such as was included in this article. For one thing, in 2024 Pres. Trump won the majority of states, so it only makes sense that more Data Centers would be under construction in states he won. Keep in mind, of the seven swing states he only won by slight margins (Of the five won by under 5% he only averaged 1.99%). I'm also concerned that your map doesn't accurately reflect the number of Data Centers either already operating or being built in California. In San Diego County alone there are a LOT of Data Centers. Please do your research and include more accurate reporting.

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