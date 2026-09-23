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Nothing Is Accidental's avatar
Nothing Is Accidental
3d

A gigawatt is a rate — the width of the pipe, not the water through it. So 17.5 GW of new gas plants tells you how big they are, not how much they'll run: a plant fired a few peak afternoons a year and one humming around the clock look identical in that number. Which is why the hours question above is the whole ballgame for emissions.

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The Artificial Intelligence's avatar
The Artificial Intelligence
Sep 23

The 17.5 GW of new gas surprised me most, given how much clean power Amazon has contracted. Did the air permits show how many hours a year those plants plan to run?

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