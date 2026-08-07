Cleanview Newsletter

Cleanview Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Johnson's avatar
Eric Johnson
10h

I'd like to know very specifically about the water quality: what's the total amount of solutes in g per liter. Which solutes and how much of each. Total alkalinity. pH.

I wouldn't necessarily trust their definition of 'brackish' -- and even if the water is unusable for drinking it irrigation, how thick is the aquifer, what is its lateral extent, and what's the geology of the water-containing strata (lithology, porosity)? How much of the aquifer will be consumed? I wonder, esp. if it's brackish, if the aquifer is confined and from where (if anywhere) it is recharged. A key Q affected by these data: how much ground subsidence could occur over the life of the project?

Concerned citizens may want to know about the qeotechnical qualities of the bedrock so that they can learn how that rock will respond to being dewatered. Would any subsidence vary continuously across the affected area? Are there existing faults that could be reactivated?

Is any of the 'brackish water' reinjected wastewater from oil/gas operations? If so, have there been any local seismic impacts of that reinvention?

What is the plan for dealing with the leftovers after the water has been used for cooling? Either they'll have warm saline water to deal with, or the salts themselves. Where will this stuff go?

Etc.

Ask lots of questions. Don't accept things as presented without digging deeper.

And, of course, the gas power plant will have many impacts (climate, local air quality, noise) completely separate from groundwater-related concerns.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dennis DiTullio's avatar
Dennis DiTullio
11h

I read these nodes need so much energy to run that some oligarchs are considering small modular liquid sodium nuclear reactors on site to feed then the massive energy they require. So expect the nuclear waste produced to be storwd on site for centuries. Our government our states haven't a clue what to do but leave this waste on site.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Thomas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture