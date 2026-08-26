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Dennis DiTullio's avatar
Dennis DiTullio
11h

Sounds like consumers in Oregon won either way. And if Amazon can't utilize all of this green energy it can be rerouted onto the public utility market and if Amazon faulters a utility company could purchase the solar field. So to me its a win for Amazon and the public. That:s my read

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PaulM's avatar
PaulM
10h

As long as connection and transmission costs can be minimized - as with colocation - Solar will retain its cost and ROI advantage over fossil fuels. But that does leave the burden of the eventual, necessary grid upgrades to the traditional utility and likely the public rate payer.

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