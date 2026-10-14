Cleanview Newsletter

Cleanview Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nothing Is Accidental's avatar
Nothing Is Accidental
6d

ERCOT and PJM make an accidental experiment: both are soaking up data centers, but ERCOT added 60 GW of generation and retired 2, while PJM added 28 and retired 21. What actually got built — not the servers — is the part that reaches a household bill. Do your new fields show whether a campus is drawing power yet, or only that it's coming?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Thomas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture