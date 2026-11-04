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Daniel Oliveira's avatar
Daniel Oliveira
15h

Your 88.4 GW for Texas hides a wide split. At nine listed companies, only about a fifth of 18.5 GW is approved or outside ERCOT's Batch Zero study by their own account, and another 7.7 GW is conditional or still in process. Riot says its energized capacity isn't subject to the audit, while Hut 8's Q3 filings never mention ERCOT. Table here: https://equibles.com/research/texas-data-center-moratorium-which-stocks-are-exposed-and-how-much?utm_source=substack

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Keith Henson's avatar
Keith Henson
13h

Making intermittent renewable power into steady power is expensive, and there is no good long-term storage method. I have proposed using renewable energy to drive the making of syngas from waste or biomass. Called SolarSyngas, the chemistry is a variation on the way Victorians made municipal gas from coal. Per ton of carbon, it takes 4 MWh to vaporize the carbon in trash and make the superheated steam. That makes more than 10 MWh of syngas, which you can burn and get 6 MWh back. If anyone wants a 28 page writeup, hkeithhenson at gmail.

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