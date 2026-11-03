Cleanview Newsletter

Cleanview Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DC Hub's avatar
DC Hub
1d

The ramp since 2025 is striking given where Central Virginia's grid sits today: DC Hub's DCPI composite power score for Richmond is 21.4 out of 100, in the AVOID band, with Ashburn at 20. That suggests the next doubling leans on power commitments already in hand rather than open headroom a new entrant could get now, which is exactly why reading the county permits for tenants is so useful. DC Hub (dchub.cloud), as of Nov 4, 2026.

Reply
Share
Rolling Hills Research's avatar
Rolling Hills Research
1d

The debt point is the one to watch. Lenders are already getting choosier: Private Debt News reported this week that PIMCO cut its Meta and Oracle data center positions by about half, and Barclays is buying protection on more than $10B of AI infrastructure debt. If financing tightens, developers like QTS feel it first.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Thomas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture