Earlier this week, we reported that Texas had started approving permits for data center gas plants again after a two-month pause.

Yesterday, VoltaGrid received a permit for what would be one of the largest on-site gas power plants in the United States.

The plant will power Stargate Frontier, the campus Vantage Data Centers is building for OpenAI in Shackelford County. The permit allows 620 gas engines with 2,582 MW of capacity. It replaces VoltaGrid’s first permit, for 210 engines and 709 MW, which covered less than half of what the campus needs.

That makes Frontier the largest gas engine-powered data center with a permit in our tracker. Only a few on-site plants are bigger, including Amazon’s GW Ranch and Fermi America’s Project Matador, also in Texas.

Construction at Stargate Frontier is already well underway. Here’s what the site looked like on October 18th:

Since Texas began approving data center permits again earlier this week, the state has approved about 5 GW of new on-site gas plants for data centers. Data centers in Texas now have permits for about 26 GW of on-site gas.

On the campaign trail, governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said she would pause all data center permits until new guardrails can be put in place. In an interview with Fox News yesterday, she said she doesn’t have the power to stop data centers that already have their permits.

More data centers and on-site gas power plants are likely to be permitted before Hinojosa takes office on January 19. We estimate another 4 to 8 GW could be approved by then. The high end depends on December 16, when the state’s environmental commissioners vote on the hearing requests against Chevron’s Kilby plant for Microsoft.

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