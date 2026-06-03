Cleanview Newsletter

Cleanview Newsletter

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john miller's avatar
john miller
14h

Anyone know how to reach Michael?

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Justin Hearn's avatar
Justin Hearn
5d

The “how many will” question has a flip side: which ones can’t. Self-supply takes capital and a guaranteed buyer, which is why it’s Microsoft lining up a Helion reactor and not the median developer. The ones who can’t build their own plant stay on the shared grid, and that demand shows up on everyone’s bill. The self-builders quietly step off the shared tab, and the cost they’d have carried lands on the ratepayers who can’t leave.

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